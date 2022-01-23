Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 59, Tol. Christian 40

Barnesville 73, St. Clairsville 70

Beloit W. Branch 51, Canfield 45

Bishop Watterson 62, Perry 37

Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, ISA Academy 54

Botkins 55, New Bremen 50

Bristol 65, Cortland Maplewood 21

Brooke, W.Va. 77, Martins Ferry 50

Bryan 38, Sherwood Fairview 32

Burton Berkshire 69, Ashtabula St. John 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, New Concord John Glenn 58

Campbell Memorial 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 74, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 60

Carey 67, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Castalia Margaretta 69, Greenwich S. Cent. 51

Centerville 52, STVM 46

Cin. Moeller 52, Cin. Turpin 31

Clayton Northmont 75, Bellbrook 58

Clyde 60, Bellevue 48

Collins Western Reserve 77, Milan Edison 44

Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Columbus Grove 58, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50

Convoy Crestview 40, Celina 27

Defiance Ayersville 53, Delphos Jefferson 52

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 72, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60

Delphos St. John's 53, Spencerville 40

Delta 62, N. Baltimore 51

Dresden Tri-Valley 38, Granville 34

Dublin Scioto 52, Cols. KIPP 37

E. Central, Ind. 53, Harrison 48

Elyria Cath. 52, N. Olmsted 34

Fostoria 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42

Ft. Jennings 69, New Knoxville 45

Gahanna Lincoln 54, Akr. Buchtel 37

Galion 73, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Gates Mills Gilmour 77, Chardon NDCL 35

Germantown Valley View 54, New Paris National Trail 46

Granville 51, Zanesville 19

Harrod Allen E. 73, Dola Hardin Northern 55

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Miller City 37

Heartland Christian 81, Columbiana 60

Hilliard Bradley 51, Cols. Africentric 42

Hilliard Darby 48, Hilliard Davidson 46

Jackson 65, Chesapeake 56, OT

Kenton 78, Ada 45

Lakeside Danbury 62, Plymouth 41

Leipsic 64, Kalida 50

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 83, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

Lima Sr. 71, Lima Shawnee 67

Lisbon Beaver 74, Wellsville 56

Marysville 60, Grove City 54

Massillon Tuslaw 68, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Middletown Madison Senior 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45

Milton-Union 56, Piqua 52

Minster 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Bucyrus 53

New Lexington 55, Coshocton 50

New Middletown Spring. 61, Youngs. Ursuline 57

New Richmond 53, Cin. NW 52

New Riegel 54, Arcadia 28

Newport, Ky. 53, Cin. Riverview East 49

Newton Falls 51, Mineral Ridge 43

Norton 64, Akr. Springfield 42

Norwalk 74, West Salem Northwestern 69

Olmsted Falls 90, Bay Village Bay 61

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Van Buren 31

Paulding 58, Montpelier 36

Piketon 44, Frankfort Adena 18

Port Clinton 52, Sandusky St. Mary 18

Portsmouth W. 66, S. Point 53

RULH 58, Villa Madonna, Ky. 34

Reynoldsburg 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 50

Rockford Parkway 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 29

Rossford 64, Wauseon 53

Shadyside 61, Rayland Buckeye 46

Shelby 63, Marion Harding 54

Southington Chalker 0, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Bishop Fenwick 40

St. Marys Memorial 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Crooksville 38

Swanton 36, Genoa Area 33

Sycamore Mohawk 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47

Thomas Worthington 49, South 42

Tol. St. John's 65, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, Mich. 50

Trenton Edgewood 51, Lebanon 46

Twinsburg 72, Chagrin Falls 47

Upper Sandusky 63, Attica Seneca E. 50

Van Wert 57, Coldwater 45

W. Liberty-Salem 45, Anna 35

Warren Harding 75, Struthers 68

Warren JFK 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 40

Waterford 69, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39

Waverly 66, Oak Hill 27

Willard 72, Oregon Stritch 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Horizon Science 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holland Springfield vs. Defiance, ppd.

Zanesville vs. Johnstown, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
2
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
3
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
P&G again hikes prices; brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top