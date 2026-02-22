Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Groveport-Madison 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Reynoldsburg 29

Division II=

Region 5=

Twinsburg 79, Cle. Rhodes 10

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 66, Painesville Harvey 20

Bay 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34

Canfield 64, Grafton Midview 37

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Gates Mills Hawken 27

Lyndhurst Brush 68, Akr. North 20

Tallmadge 50, N. Olmsted 29

Uniontown Lake 55, Warren Howland 43

Willoughby S. 58, Cle. JFK 34

Region 10=

Medina Highland def. Morgan, forfeit

Richfield Revere 71, Akr. Buchtel 57

Region 11=

Steubenville 49, Dover 31

Region 12=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Day. Stivers 12

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellevue 57, Upper Sandusky 22

Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Van Wert 38

Lima Bath 52, Kenton 27

Shelby 50, Clyde 47

Vermilion 50, Millbury Lake 43

Region 16=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25

St. Paris Graham 53, Eaton 39

Division V=

Region 17=

Beachwood 56, Sheffield Brookside 53

Doylestown Chippewa 57, New Franklin Manchester 22

Mentor Lake Cath. 50, Fairview 41

Region 18=

Archbold 57, Bluffton 50

Delta 42, Paulding 34

Gahanna Cols. Academy 64, CSG 28

Johnstown 60, Tree of Life 7

London Madison-Plains 74, Hebron Lakewood 59

Oak Harbor 48, Port Clinton 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Tontogany Otsego 12

Region 19=

Seaman N. Adams 53, New Lexington 38

Region 20=

Casstown Miami E. 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 20

Portsmouth W. 48, Chesapeake 37

Division VI=

Region 23=

Berlin Hiland 68, Crooksville 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Sugarcreek Garaway 27

Region 24=

Ansonia 53, Newton Local 27

Division VII=

Region 25=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Lucas 27

Bristol 48, Rittman 33

Kidron Cent. Christian 40, Lowellville 24

Norwalk St Paul 41, Old Fort 38

Southington Chalker 59, Heartland Christian 41

Region 26=

Arlington 47, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 22

Continental 47, Delphos St John's 40

Edgerton 33, Defiance Ayersville 17

Gorham Fayette 51, Pioneer N. Central 42

Miller City 64, Lima Perry 3

N. Baltimore 79, Tol. Horizon Science 6

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Dola Hardin Northern 57, 2OT

Tiffin Calvert 55, Sycamore Mohawk 45

Region 27=

Fairfield Christian 48, Newark Cath. 44

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 71, Liberty Christian Academy 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 66, Malvern 50

Region 28=

Franklin Middletown Christian 86, Cin. Oyler 18

Ft. Loramie 66, Sidney Lehman 17

Morral Ridgedale 44, Northside Christian 17

Russia 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

