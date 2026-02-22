Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Groveport-Madison 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 53
Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Reynoldsburg 29
Division II=
Region 5=
Twinsburg 79, Cle. Rhodes 10
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 66, Painesville Harvey 20
Bay 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34
Canfield 64, Grafton Midview 37
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Gates Mills Hawken 27
Lyndhurst Brush 68, Akr. North 20
Tallmadge 50, N. Olmsted 29
Uniontown Lake 55, Warren Howland 43
Willoughby S. 58, Cle. JFK 34
Region 10=
Medina Highland def. Morgan, forfeit
Richfield Revere 71, Akr. Buchtel 57
Region 11=
Steubenville 49, Dover 31
Region 12=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Day. Stivers 12
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bellevue 57, Upper Sandusky 22
Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Van Wert 38
Lima Bath 52, Kenton 27
Shelby 50, Clyde 47
Vermilion 50, Millbury Lake 43
Region 16=
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25
St. Paris Graham 53, Eaton 39
Division V=
Region 17=
Beachwood 56, Sheffield Brookside 53
Doylestown Chippewa 57, New Franklin Manchester 22
Mentor Lake Cath. 50, Fairview 41
Region 18=
Archbold 57, Bluffton 50
Delta 42, Paulding 34
Gahanna Cols. Academy 64, CSG 28
Johnstown 60, Tree of Life 7
London Madison-Plains 74, Hebron Lakewood 59
Oak Harbor 48, Port Clinton 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Tontogany Otsego 12
Region 19=
Seaman N. Adams 53, New Lexington 38
Region 20=
Casstown Miami E. 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 20
Portsmouth W. 48, Chesapeake 37
Division VI=
Region 23=
Berlin Hiland 68, Crooksville 32
Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Sugarcreek Garaway 27
Region 24=
Ansonia 53, Newton Local 27
Division VII=
Region 25=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Lucas 27
Bristol 48, Rittman 33
Kidron Cent. Christian 40, Lowellville 24
Norwalk St Paul 41, Old Fort 38
Southington Chalker 59, Heartland Christian 41
Region 26=
Arlington 47, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 22
Continental 47, Delphos St John's 40
Edgerton 33, Defiance Ayersville 17
Gorham Fayette 51, Pioneer N. Central 42
Miller City 64, Lima Perry 3
N. Baltimore 79, Tol. Horizon Science 6
Pandora-Gilboa 61, Dola Hardin Northern 57, 2OT
Tiffin Calvert 55, Sycamore Mohawk 45
Region 27=
Fairfield Christian 48, Newark Cath. 44
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 71, Liberty Christian Academy 14
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 66, Malvern 50
Region 28=
Franklin Middletown Christian 86, Cin. Oyler 18
Ft. Loramie 66, Sidney Lehman 17
Morral Ridgedale 44, Northside Christian 17
Russia 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/