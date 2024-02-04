Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 52, Tol. Start 36

Anna 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35

Antwerp 46, Montpelier 40

Arcadia 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Jefferson Area 35

Ashville Teays Valley 51, Bishop Watterson 27

Bellevue 55, Sandusky Perkins 38

Beloit W. Branch 50, Austintown-Fitch 21

Berlin Hiland 46, Sugarcreek Garaway 21

Bracken Co., Ky. 58, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 69, Macedonia Nordonia 55

Bryan 51, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37

Bucyrus 58, Mt Gilead 40

Burton Berkshire 61, Cle. VASJ 56

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Akr. Firestone 52

Canfield 31, Fairport Harbor Harding 28

Castalia Margaretta 57, Huron 28

Cedarville 46, S. Charleston SE 45

Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Mayfield 43

Chardon NDCL 53, Salem 49

Cin. Seven Hills 52, Cin. N. College Hill 16

Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Finneytown 11

Circleville 48, Gallipolis Gallia 16

Coal Grove 73, Fairview, Ky. 5

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Patriot Prep 22

Columbus Grove 45, Arlington 32

Copley 67, Tallmadge 28

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Barberton 33

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Defiance Tinora 66, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

E. Can. 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30

Edgerton 56, Edon 36

Fairborn 47, Greenville 43

Fostoria 53, Cory-Rawson 36

Gabriel Richard Catholic, Mich. 48, Notre Dame Academy 27

Garfield Hts. Trinity 64, Fairview 23

Geneva 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 25

Genoa Christian 61, Mansfield Christian 52, 2OT

Gorham Fayette 38, Waldron, Mich. 30

Granville 61, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40

Green 48, Can. McKinley 34

Greenfield McClain 44, Hillsboro 38

Greenwich S. Cent. 77, Monroeville 65

Harrod Allen E. 58, Lima Perry 32

Hudson WRA 65, STVM 46

Jackson 66, Chillicothe 31

Jackson Center 52, Sidney Fairlawn 19

Johnstown 45, Utica 42

Kalida 58, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Kettering Fairmont 56, Oxford Talawanda 13

Lakeside Danbury 50, Sandusky St. Mary 11

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Orwell Grand Valley 52

Legacy Christian 47, New Paris National Trail 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 69, Day. Dunbar 17

Liberty Center 67, Bluffton 39

Louisville Aquinas 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 28

Lucasville Valley 56, Manchester 32

Madison 55, Conneaut 32

Mantua Crestwood 44, Ravenna SE 36

Martins Ferry 37, Beverly Ft. Frye 33

Marysville 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 27

Massillon Jackson 52, Massillon Perry 43

Massillon Washington 72, Ashland 46

McComb 45, Sycamore Mohawk 35

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Medina 57, Mentor 46

Medina Highland 63, Aurora 52

Metamora Evergreen 67, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Miller City 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 43

Mogadore Field 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 44

N. Can. Hoover 48, Akr. Buchtel 27

New Concord John Glenn 68, Zanesville Maysville 43

New Lexington 69, Coshocton 15

Newton Falls 59, McDonald 24

Oregon Stritch 46, Monclova Christian 16

Painesville Riverside 56, Chardon 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 60, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43, Newark Licking Valley 39

Philo 37, Warsaw River View 24

Port Clinton 55, Vermilion 23

Portsmouth Clay 40, Oak Hill 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39

Richwood N. Union 57, St. Paris Graham 44

Rockford Parkway 47, Ansonia 22

Rocky River 38, N. Olmsted 35

Sandusky 69, Clyde 52

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 37

Smithville 58, Rittman 11

Solon 66, Hudson 31

St Henry 48, Lima Bath 39

Streetsboro 57, Chagrin Falls 44

Thornville Sheridan 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 30

Troy Christian 31, Sidney Lehman 22

Urbana 53, London 34

W. Carrollton 47, Troy 33

Warren Howland 54, Youngs. Boardman 52

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, West Bloomfield, Mich. 59

Willard 53, Milan Edison 46

Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 35

Wintersville Indian Creek 58, Rayland Buckeye 41

Wooster Triway 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 42

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Summit vs. Grant Co., Ky., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

