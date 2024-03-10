Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
Class B=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt 70, Norris 63
Class C1=
Championship=
Wahoo 49, Auburn 42
Third Place=
Omaha Concordia 59, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Class C2=
Championship=
Amherst 59, Lincoln Lutheran 54, OT
Third Place=
Cross County 59, Norfolk Catholic 50
Class D1=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 52, Ainsworth 45
Third Place=
Guardian Angels 49, Plainview 42
Class D2=
Third Place=
Wynot 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
