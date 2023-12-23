Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron Garfield 76, Mogadore Field 33
Bellbrook 73, West Seneca West, N.Y. 35
Dublin Scioto 56, Dublin Jerome 46
Eastlake North 85, Chesterland W. Geauga 60
Galloway Westland 71, Cols. Independence 65
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Groveport Madison Christian 31
Richfield Revere 68, Mayfield 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
