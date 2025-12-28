Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mead, Wash. 42, South Salem 30

N. Clackamas Christian 66, Union 41

Pilot Rock 65, Wallowa 21

Redmond 83, North Eugene 52

Riverdale 54, Umatilla 39

Woodinville, Wash. 63, Cascade 31

Cactus Jam=

Sheldon 31, James Madison, Va. 29

Great West Holiday Tournament=

Junction City 47, De La Salle 23

POA Holiday Classic - Emerald=

Beaverton 54, Lincoln 40

West Linn 63, West Salem 39

POA Holiday Classic - Opal=

Battle Ground, Wash. 52, Centennial 46

POA Holiday Classic - Pearl=

Forest Grove 36, Oregon City 1

POA Holiday Classic - Platinum=

South Medford 64, Century 44

POA Holiday Classic - Ruby=

Cleveland 58, Liberty 15

POA Holiday Classic - Sapphire=

Barlow 63, Grants Pass 50

Jesuit 47, McNary 21

So Cal Gold Crown=

Sherwood 52, Foothill, Nev. 24

Surf City Holiday Classic=

Philomath 60, Alemany, Calif. 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rogue River vs. Elkton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
A new nonprofit coming to Clark County wants all kids to have a bed to...
2
New Carlisle bakery closed indefinitely
3
Springfield YMCA to change ownership, no functional changes expected
4
Column: Be like good King Wenceslas
5
Leadership Clark County starts new fund at Springfield Foundation