Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mead, Wash. 42, South Salem 30
N. Clackamas Christian 66, Union 41
Pilot Rock 65, Wallowa 21
Redmond 83, North Eugene 52
Riverdale 54, Umatilla 39
Woodinville, Wash. 63, Cascade 31
Cactus Jam=
Sheldon 31, James Madison, Va. 29
Great West Holiday Tournament=
Junction City 47, De La Salle 23
POA Holiday Classic - Emerald=
Beaverton 54, Lincoln 40
West Linn 63, West Salem 39
POA Holiday Classic - Opal=
Battle Ground, Wash. 52, Centennial 46
POA Holiday Classic - Pearl=
Forest Grove 36, Oregon City 1
POA Holiday Classic - Platinum=
South Medford 64, Century 44
POA Holiday Classic - Ruby=
Cleveland 58, Liberty 15
POA Holiday Classic - Sapphire=
Barlow 63, Grants Pass 50
Jesuit 47, McNary 21
So Cal Gold Crown=
Sherwood 52, Foothill, Nev. 24
Surf City Holiday Classic=
Philomath 60, Alemany, Calif. 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rogue River vs. Elkton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/