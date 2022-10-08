Saturday's Scores

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cin. Moeller 25, Cle. St. Ignatius 10

Cin. Withrow 38, Cin. Woodward 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Africentric 12

Hunting Valley University 34, Bedford 6

Montcalm, W.Va. 28, Beallsville 8

Painesville Riverside 36, Martinsburg, W.Va. 35

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

