Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 57, Pomeroy Meigs 42
Antwerp 55, Edon 18
Archbold 60, Napoleon 55, OT
Arlington 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 55
Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Ashtabula St. John 38
Austintown Fitch 58, Sharpsville, Pa. 40
Avon 49, Lorain 45
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59
Bishop Ready 66, Cols. Patriot Prep 25
Cambridge 67, Philo 42
Cameron, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 53, OT
Can. Glenoak 59, Youngs. Boardman 34
Can. McKinley 58, Thomas Worthington 47
Carlisle 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 34
Casstown Miami E. 75, Sidney Fairlawn 38
Castalia Margaretta 68, Monroeville 43
Chagrin Falls 62, Chardon NDCL 61
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Painesville Riverside 70
Cin. Country Day 51, Milford 39
Cle. John Adams 55, Cle. Benedictine 52
Clyde 69, Port Clinton 49
Collins Western Reserve 50, Norwalk 40
Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Beechcroft 58
Convoy Crestview 49, Defiance Tinora 40
Delphos Jefferson 74, Elida 65, OT
Dola Hardin Northern 49, Cory-Rawson 36
Dover 70, Morgantown, W.Va. 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, New Lexington 32
E. Liverpool 60, St. Clairsville 57
Findlay 80, Tiffin Columbian 42
Franklin 84, Brookville 37
Ft. Jennings 33, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Medina 49
Garrettsville Garfield 69, Newton Falls 63
Gates Mills Gilmour 81, Warren JFK 50
Georgetown 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 54
Granville Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 51
Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Bellevue 41
Hartville Lake Center Christian 80, Mansfield Christian 62
Heartland Christian 79, Canfield S. Range 76
Hicksville 66, W. Unity Hilltop 36
Howard E. Knox 44, Morral Ridgedale 34
Hudson 62, Struthers 57
Hudson WRA 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35
Jackson 54, S. Point 47
Jackson Center 51, DeGraff Riverside 31
Jeromesville Hillsdale 75, New London 61
Kettering Alter 79, Day. Meadowdale 45
Kinsman Badger 71, Warren Champion 55
Kirtland 61, Painesville Harvey 44
Lima Shawnee 61, Haviland Wayne Trace 55
Lima Sr. 67, Tol. St. John's 42
Lima Temple Christian 51, Ada 44
Marion Elgin 62, Fredericktown 40
McArthur Vinton County 68, Washington C.H. 66
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Carey 52
Metamora Evergreen 53, Gorham Fayette 51
Middletown 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 52, OT
Miller City 58, Columbus Grove 51
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 83, Vanlue 76, OT
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 74, Hanoverton United 68
New Bremen 55, Arcanum 46
New Philadelphia 60, Ashland 46
Northside Christian 74, Liberty Christian, Mo. 45
Oak Harbor 66, Gibsonburg 43
Orange 72, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lexington 40
Paulding 53, Bryan 40
Pioneer N. Central 77, Edgerton 71
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, Houston 41
RULH 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 56
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 48
Rootstown 56, Atwater Waterloo 54
S. Webster 68, Beaver Eastern 61
Salem 66, Carrollton 54
Sandusky Perkins 67, Norwalk St. Paul 49
Seaman N. Adams 45, Minford 44
Sebring McKinley 49, Cortland Maplewood 36
Shadyside 62, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 54
Spencerville 52, Rockford Parkway 39
Spring. Shawnee 50, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46
St. Marys Memorial 65, Ft. Loramie 42
St. Paris Graham 52, W. Liberty-Salem 44
Tol. St. Francis 62, DeKalb, Ind. 57, OT
Uhrichsville Claymont 60, Newcomerstown 26
Uniontown Lake 69, Canfield 45
Wapakoneta 60, Coldwater 40
Warsaw River View 61, Danville 50
Wauseon 46, Pettisville 34
Williamsport Westfall 52, Chillicothe Unioto 47
Youngs. Liberty 60, Columbiana Crestview 56
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Louisville Aquinas 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berea-Midpark vs. Tol. Scott, ccd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ccd.
Huber Hts. Wayne vs. Cin. St. Xavier, ccd.
Kenton vs. Bluffton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/