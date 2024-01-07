Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Barberton 59, Chardon NDCL 51
Bowerston Conotton Valley 51, Beallsville 19
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 87, Mowrystown Whiteoak 51
Dexter, Mich. 60, Tol. Woodward 46
Geneva 91, Conneaut 64
Hilliard Bradley 65, South 35
Independence 75, Fairview 66
Johnstown 58, Utica 48
Lynchburg-Clay 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 35
Mantua Crestwood 65, Kirtland 59
Mogadore 79, Cortland Maplewood 67
Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, Chillicothe 27
Orange 69, Beachwood 49
Pickerington N. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 34
Stryker 43, Delta 39
Wickliffe 55, Burton Berkshire 51
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 37
