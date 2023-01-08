springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62

Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60

Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53

Delphos St. John's 48, Lima Shawnee 35

Delta 47, Stryker 37

Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54

Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53

Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54

Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45

Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37

Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Conotton Valley Tournament=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46

The Challenge=

Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61

South 50, Thomas Worthington 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
2
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
3
Clark County: Influenza dropping as COVID-19 cases pick up in area
4
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
5
Man charged in shooting near Springfield’s Holiday in the City...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top