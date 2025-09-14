Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver Eastern 49, Clinton Co., Ky. 8

Burton Berkshire 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6

Day. Belmont 26, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Day. Thurgood Marshall 30, Cin. Woodward 7

Foxfire 40, Day. Stivers 38, OT

Fremont St. Joseph 42, Southington Chalker 0

Hunting Valley University 36, E. Cle. Shaw 26

Ironton 55, Canisius, N.Y. 21

Muskegon, Mich. 15, Garfield Hts. 8

Sandusky St. Mary 42, Stryker 0

Sebring McKinley 34, Oregon Stritch 8

St. Paris Graham 67, Urbana 47

Youngs. East 46, Warren JFK 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

