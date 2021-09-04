springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Belmont Union Local 30, Martins Ferry 28

Cle. Rhodes 30, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8

Cle. St. Ignatius 20, Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 6

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Cle. John Marshall 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Gates Mills Hawken 3

Greenfield McClain 35, Goshen 0

Tol. Whitmer 49, Holland Springfield 16

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 18

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Wahama, W.Va. 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

