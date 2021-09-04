Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Belmont Union Local 30, Martins Ferry 28
Cle. Rhodes 30, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Cle. St. Ignatius 20, Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 6
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Cle. John Marshall 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Gates Mills Hawken 3
Greenfield McClain 35, Goshen 0
Tol. Whitmer 49, Holland Springfield 16
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 18
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Wahama, W.Va. 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
