Sasser, cold-shooting No. 2 Houston outlast Kent State 49-44

VonCameron Davis scored 14 points and Jacobs had 11 points for Kent State (5-2).

Trailing by nine, the Golden Flashes went on an 11-2 run to tie it at 41 on a 3-pointer by Voncameron Davis with three minutes left, but Sasser answered with a jumper with 1 1/2 minutes left to put Houston up two.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: The Golden Flashes built a 15-5 lead by turning defense into offense, converting eight Houston turnovers into eight points. Kent State had long shooting droughts in both halves, finishing the first half missing its last 15 shots and enduring a 1-of-18 stretch in the second half.

Houston: The Cougars started slowly, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal after a layup by Roberts 1:20 into the game. Houston scored a season-low 24 points in the first half and missed its first 11 3-pointers before Tramon Mark and Sasser hit back-to-back 3s early in the second half. The Cougars committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losses by No. 1 North Carolina and No. 3 Kansas this week, Houston could move to the top spot in the AP Top 25. The Cougars haven't been No. 1 since the final three polls of the 1982-83 season.

UP NEXT

Kent State: Hosts South Dakota State on Friday.

Houston: Hosts Norfolk State on Tuesday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox