Sasnovich rallies past Cornet, advances to Cleveland final

Sasnovich, ranked 36th in the world, won the final three games in the second set after Cornet served for the match up 5-4. She then jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third before closing out the 2-hour, 50-minute contest with a drop shot.

“When Alizé had the chance to serve out the match, I was thinking, ‘If you are losing, lose aggressively,’” Sasnovich said. “I tried to do my best because that’s all you can do in that situation.”