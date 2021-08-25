Sasnovich outlasts fifth seed Podoroska in Cleveland

No. 26 Kasatkina dropped the first set in just 33 minutes, and then flipped her racquet to the ground in frustration when McNally tied the second at 4-all. She composed herself and used sharp forehands to close it out.

No. 6 seed Magda Linette of Poland opened the day with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over the youngest player in the top 400, 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.

Seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain won via a walkover when Vera Zvonareva of Russia was unable to compete because of an injured right ankle.

In doubles, fourth-seeded Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers of the United States were 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal winners over Julia Lohoff of Germany and Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports