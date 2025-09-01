Sarkisian, Manning, preseason No. 1 Texas under microscope after 14-7 loss to Ohio State in opener

Manning, the sophomore grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli, made his first start against an elite opponent after taking a redshirt season as a freshman and serving as backup to Quinn Ewers in 2024. Manning completed 10 of 17 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown, an interception and sometimes a look of befuddlement.

Manning completed 67.8% of his passes filling in for Ewers. But he wasn't ready to navigate a talented defense directed by Matt Patricia, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, two of those seasons as defensive coordinator.

“There wasn't much to like,” Manning said on Monday. “I've got to play better for us to win.”

Sarkisian, meanwhile, has answered questions about not calling more short passes early in the game so Manning could establish a rhythm. The coach said he probably should have ordered some running plays for Manning before the second half.

“I think I didn’t call a quarterback run maybe until the start of the second quarter and then incorporated a few more into the second half when it presented itself,” Sarkisian said Monday. “I think I could have incorporated that a little bit earlier, just for him to get that first hit out of the way.”

Manning missed some open receivers, throwing high, low and then behind Ryan Wingo on the Longhorns' final possession, an incompletion as the receiver crossed the middle on third-and-5 at midfield with two minutes left. Wingo had room to run had he caught the pass.

In the third quarter, Manning released a pass from the left hashmark to the right sideline that was late and under thrown, resulting in an interception. Wingo was open on the play.

Manning at times exhibited issues with mechanics.

“There was a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn’t feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which, in turn, forced kind of a little bit more of a side arm delivery, which isn’t his style of throwing," Sarkisian said. “I think if he can get his feet aligned and get his shoulders aligned, that can help with some of his accuracy.”

Manning knows that as well.

“You are always trying to get better each week, go back to square one, fundamentals,” Manning said. “Obviously I've got to hit Ryan late in the game. I kind of looked back for him.”

Manning had some deft completions, but he said “there weren't enough good ones.”

Perhaps his best was a 30-yard completion to tight end Jack Endries along the left sideline with two defenders near him on Texas' final possession. Manning's touchdown pass, 32 yards to Parker Livingstone with 3:28 left in the game, was well thrown.

“I think Arch in the second half, I thought we started to see the glimpses of what he’s capable of,” Sarkisian said.

Texas rushed for a 166 yards and an average of 4.5 yards a carry, a strong effort against a top-notch defense. But the Longhorns failed on four of five fourth-down plays, including Manning getting stuffed at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

That play evoked the Longhorns' final possession against Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal game last season. Texas needed just one yard on four plays to tie the game but failed to score.

Red zone scoring is an issue for the Longhorns, who ranked 100th nationally in that area last season. Penalties are another issue. They ranked No. 86 last season with 6.4 per game.

Texas had six penalties against Ohio State, including two that helped facilitate Ohio State's first touchdown drive.

“It wasn't so much the amount of penalties, it was the timing of the penalties,” Sarkisian said.

Texas gained 257 total yards in the second half, which encouraged Sarkisian, whose Longhorns host San Jose State on Saturday,

“I was saying on Saturday, let’s not judge this book by chapter one,” Sarkisian said. “Let’s read the whole book before we make an assessment, a judgment, on this passing game and on (Manning), on what this team can be as the season unfolds.”