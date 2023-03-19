Santos, Moreno rally Cincinnati to 3-3 draw with Chicago

Moreno scored a goal just eight minutes into the match to give Cincinnati (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Brandon Vazquez and Marco Angulo assisted on the netter.

Chicago (0-1-2) answered with a goal by Kacper Przybyłko in the 32nd minute — with assists from Brian Gutiérrez and Gastón Giménez — to tie the match. Rafael Czichos scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute to give the Fire a 2-1 lead at halftime. Chicago's lead grew to 3-1 a minute into the second half on a goal by Chris Mueller. Arnaud Souquet and Maren Haile-Selassie had assists on the score.