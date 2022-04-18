San Jose plays Columbus, aims to break home slide

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Columbus won 6-4. Adam Boqvist scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Tomas Hertl has six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 34 games this season. Jack Roslovic has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-6-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

