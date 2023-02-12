San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Cavaliers 112-111 in their last meeting on Dec. 13. Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 24 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Zach Collins is averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 112.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 110.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (achilles), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (ineligible to play).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.