Sam Montembeault stops 25 shots in Canadiens' 5-1 win over Blue Jackets

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) jumps in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) as teammate Mike Matheson (not shown) scores during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki’s second-period goal held up as the winner in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Mike Matheson, Lucas Condotta, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson also scored as Montreal won the second of its last three games after a six-game losing skid.

Sam Montembeault made 25 saves in the victory, earning his fifth career win against the Blue Jackets, the most victories he has against a single NHL opponent.

Dante Fabbro was the lone scorer for Columbus. It was his first goal with the Blue Jackets since being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves as Columbus dropped its seventh decision in eight games.

Montreal was 1 for 3 on the power play. The Canadiens have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their six wins this season.

The Habs honored former captain Shea Weber before the puck drop. Weber was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus allowed at least five goals in a game for the fifth time this season.

Canadiens: Montreal won its sixth straight regular-season game over Columbus dating back to Nov. 23, 2022. Over that span, the Canadiens have outscored the Blue Jackets 27-9.

Key moment

With the teams tied 1-1 late in the second period, Suzuki took a feed from Joel Armia at center ice before entering the offensive zone and firing a snap shot past the glove of Tarasov for his seventh goal of the season.

Key stat

Matheson’s tally was the first power-play goal scored by a Canadiens defenseman this season and first overall since Jan. 20, 2024, also scored by Matheson, in Boston.

Up next

The Canadiens host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The Blue Jackets visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) is checked into the boards by Columbus Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia (82) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Kevin Labanc (62) battles with Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) as Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) is scored against by Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro (not shown) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, bottom right, celebrates after his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates Cole Caufield (13) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) is upended by Columbus Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia (82) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov (59) battle along the boards during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro (15) celebrates after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Sean Kuraly (7) and Zach Werenski (8) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak (28) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro (15) battle in front of Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

