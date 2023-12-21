Sam Merrill scores career-high 27 as Cavaliers, without Donovan Mitchell, beat the Jazz 124-116

The fourth-year pro from Utah State had set career bests of 19 points and five 3s in a 135-130 overtime win over Houston on Monday.

Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell sat out the game against his former team with an illness. The four-time All-Star, who is averaging 27.7 points, spent his first five seasons with Utah before being traded on Sept. 1, 2022.

Cleveland also was without power forward Evan Mobley (left knee surgery) and point guard Darius Garland (broken jaw), who are not expected to return until February.

Max Strus scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Jarrett Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who made 23 3-pointers on a franchise-record 51 attempts. Cleveland is 3-0 on a four-game homestand and has won nine of its last 12 at home.

Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Collin Sexton scored 20 points, and Talen Horton-Tucker had 19 points and tied his career high with 11 assists for the Jazz. Utah is 2-13 on the road and will not return home until Dec. 30 against Miami.

Markkanen, Sexton and Ochai Agbaji were acquired by the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell, along with three first-round draft picks and multiple second-round selections.

Merrill buried five 3-pointers and had 17 points in the first half as Cleveland took a 62-56 lead into the break. He finished the game 9 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 from the foul line in a career-best 30 minutes.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Detroit on Thursday night.

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Thursday night.

