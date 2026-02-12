Sam Merrill scores 32 as Cavaliers beat Wizards 138-113 in James Harden's home debut

Cleveland has won five straight and 10 of its last 11. It was the fifth time this season the Cavaliers haven't trailed in a game.

Mitchell, fifth in the league in scoring at 29.0 points per game, had his 28th 30-point game. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds.

Kyshawn George had 17 points and Jamir Watkins 16 for Washington, which has dropped three straight and four of five.

The Cavs have won 15 straight games over the Wizards since 2022, the second-longest run against a team in franchise history.

Merrill had 26 points in the first half, making all nine of his shots from the field, including seven 3-pointers. It was the third time in franchise history a player had been perfect when making nine or more shot attempts in the first half.

The sixth-year guard scored 17 in the second quarter, including 12 during a 16-5 run that saw the Cavaliers go up 74-55 with 2:06 remaining. He finished 11 of 12 from the field and 9 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Cleveland led 76-61 at halftime but Washington started the second half with a 12-2 run to get within five. The Wizards would not draw closer though and the Cavaliers steadily pulled away, taking a 108-89 lead going into the fourth quarter.

