Sam Lewis scores 23 to lead Toledo to 89-85 victory over Northern Illinois

Sam Lewis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 89-85
By The Associated Press
Feb 1, 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 89-85 on Saturday.

Lewis also contributed seven rebounds for the Rockets (13-8, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Bryce Ford shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Nasir Muhammad led the Huskies (5-16, 1-8) with 21 points and five assists. Quaran McPherson totaled 20 points and seven rebounds. Quentin Jones tallied 18 points, four assists and three blocks.

Toledo went into the half leading Northern Illinois 50-35. Wilson scored 14 points in the half. Toledo used a 9-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 81-68 with 2:23 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

