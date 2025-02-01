Sam Lewis scores 23 to lead Toledo to 89-85 victory over Northern Illinois

Nasir Muhammad led the Huskies (5-16, 1-8) with 21 points and five assists. Quaran McPherson totaled 20 points and seven rebounds. Quentin Jones tallied 18 points, four assists and three blocks.

Toledo went into the half leading Northern Illinois 50-35. Wilson scored 14 points in the half. Toledo used a 9-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 81-68 with 2:23 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.