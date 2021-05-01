Saints take defenders Werner, Adebo on 2nd day of NFL draft

But the Saints were unable to trade up in the first round, and four cornerback prospects had been snapped up by the time New Orleans picked 6-foot-5, 270-pound Houston defensive end Payton Turner 28th overall.

Adebo wound up being the 11th cornerback drafted overall, but said his decision to opt out of the pandemic-altered 2020 college football season “probably had something to do with” his draft stock dropping after he had eight interceptions during his first two seasons at Stanford.

"If you look at my production — passes defended, interceptions, any stat that’s a make-up of good cornerback — you can tell that I’m going to have the opportunity to be a lock-down corner,” Adebo said.

Werner’s selection comes after New Orleans released 2020 starting linebacker Kwon Alexander and allowed fellow regular linebacker Alex Anzalone to leave in free agency.

Werner described himself as a player versatile enough to play behind the line of scrimmage against the run, play outside in space or “lock down a tight end.”

He’s bound to be tested on that latter assertion, given the caliber of some the tight ends in the NFC South. They now include Kyle Pitts, whom Atlanta made the top tight end taken in draft early in Thursday night’s first round. Tampa Bay’s tight ends include Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.

“The versatility piece helped me a ton going into this draft,” Werner said. “Wherever the coaches put me I’m going to do and excel.”

The 6-1, 192-pound Adebo intercepted four passes in each of his two seasons with the Cardinal. He had 27 passes defensed during his career and also forced a fumble.

“I’m a playmaker," Adebo said. “If you look at my career – eight interceptions in 22 games. Somebody who’s extremely productive on the ball and I think’s something that I can bring to the league."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL