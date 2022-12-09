Sacramento visits Cleveland following Mitchell's 43-point performance

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 127-120 on Nov. 10, with Domantas Sabonis scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 29.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kevin Huerter averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is shooting 48.8% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.