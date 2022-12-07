Sabres visit the Blue Jackets after Quinn's 2-goal game

Buffalo has a 5-5-0 record on the road and an 11-13-1 record overall. The Sabres have conceded 92 goals while scoring 95 for a +3 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Johnson has scored six goals with seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has scored nine goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.