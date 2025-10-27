Sabres host the Blue Jackets after Thompson's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Sabres' 4-3 overtime loss.

Buffalo has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in home games. The Sabres are fifth in league play serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus has a 3-1-0 record on the road and a 4-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.