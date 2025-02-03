Sabres bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets with a three winning streak intact.

Buffalo has a 21-26-5 record overall and a 12-12-3 record in home games. The Sabres have gone 7-14-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Columbus is 26-20-7 overall and 9-15-4 in road games. The Blue Jackets have conceded 175 goals while scoring 173 for a -2 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 26 goals and 22 assists for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 21 goals and 34 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.