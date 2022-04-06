springfield-news-sun logo
Sabathia hired as special assistant to Major League Baseball

Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred

NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting.

Sabathia will work with The Players Alliance. He is a vice president of that group's board and is working to increase Blacks in the major leagues.

He was a six-time All-Star who went 251-161 with 3,093 strikeouts for Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-19).

