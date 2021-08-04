Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

Springer hit the 41st leadoff homer of his career against Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac. The homer was Springer's 12th.

Hernandez made it 3-0 before the end of the first with a two-out drive to right, his 17th.

Plesac (6-4) lost for the first time since April 20 against the White Sox, ending a streak of 10 unbeaten starts. Plesac matched a season high by giving up six runs while allowing a career-worst 10 hits. He walked none and, for the second time this season, didn't have any strikeouts.

Springer finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramirez hit RBI doubles for the Indians.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Cavan Biggio (back tightness) was placed on the 10-day injured list. OF Corey Dickerson (left foot) was activated off the injured list and made his Toronto debut at DH, going 0 for 4. Dickerson was acquired from Miami in late June along with RHP Adam Cimber.

Indians: Manager Terry Francona had left hip replacement surgery Monday and is doing well, acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. Francona will not return this season. … RHP Aaron Civale (sprained middle finger) threw between 30 and 35 pitches in a bullpen session Monday.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: OF Jonathan Davis was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees. Davis was designated for assignment last Friday after the Blue Jays acquired RHP Joakim Soria from Arizona. … RHP Jacob Barnes cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. … RHP Tyler Chatwood cleared release waivers and is a free agent.

UP NEXT

Toronto LHP Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA) faces Cleveland RHP J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60) on Wednesday night. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three career games against Cleveland. Mejia went 0-4 with a 10.55 ERA in five July starts.

