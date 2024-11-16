Ryan Conwell scores 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Xavier beats Wake Forest 75-60

Zach Freemantle scored six of his 11 points during a 10-0 run that gave Xavier a double-digit lead 10 minutes into the game while Wake Forest made just three of its first 13 shots.

Xavier only made two baskets in the final four minutes of the first half but still led 34-24 at the break. The Demon Deacons scored the opening five points of the second half to get within 34-29 but that is the closest they would get. Conwell made two free throws with 7:05 left to give Xavier a double-digit lead for good.

Dayvion McKnight added 13 points and Zach Freemantle scored 11 for Xavier (4-0). Xavier went 19 of 22 from the free-throw line compared to Wake Forest’s 11 makes.

Hunter Sallis scored 16 points and Davin Cosby added 13 for Wake Forest (4-1).

AP POLL

Wake is third among “others receiving votes” in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and Xavier is fourth.

UP NEXT

Xavier concludes its five-game homestand against Siena on Wednesday. Wake Forest returns home to play Western Carolina on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball