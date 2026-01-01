Rutgers hosts Mobley and Ohio State

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Rutgers after John Mobley Jr. scored 20 points in Ohio State's 89-63 win against the Grambling Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-2 on their home court. Rutgers gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State averages 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Ohio State allows to opponents. Ohio State averages 15.3 more points per game (86.3) than Rutgers allows (71.0).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harun Zrno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christoph Tilly is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.