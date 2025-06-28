Russell-Rowe and the Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -123, Philadelphia +307, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jacen Russell-Rowe leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union fresh off of a two-goal showing against Atlanta United.

The Crew are 6-3-4 in conference play. The Crew are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 85 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

The Union are 10-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union have an MLS-leading +16 goal differential, scoring 35 goals while giving up 19.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has scored nine goals and added three assists for the Crew. Dylan Chambost has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Thai Baribo has 13 goals and one assist for the Union. Nathan Harriel has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Union: 7-0-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Maximilian Arfsten (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Union: Francis Westfield (injured), Ivan Glavinovich (injured), Quinn Sullivan (injured), Nathan Harriel (injured), Oliver Mbaizo (injured), Thai Baribo (injured), Andre Blake (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.