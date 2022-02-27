Russell, Ayala push Maryland over No. 22 Ohio State, 75-60

Russell and Ayala hit 3-pointers, and the Terps led 64-53 with 4:17 to play. Russell hit two 3-pointers as Maryland took a 75-57 lead with 1:18 to play.

Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and draped himself in the Ukrainian flag in the pre-game huddle.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were coming off Thursday's close win at No. 15 Illinois and needed this game to improve their Big Ten and NCAA Tournament seedings. They must play better in their final three games.

Maryland: In a disappointing season, this was perhaps their most impressive win. Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 2002 NCAA championship team, the Terrapins can hope for a nice run in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State: Finishes its regular season with three home games: Nebraska on Tuesday, Michigan State on Thursday and Michigan on Sunday.

Maryland: Will host Minnesota on Wednesday and finish the regular season on the road at Michigan State on Sunday.

Caption Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba, third from left, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, is draped in a flag of Ukraine as he and his team stand for the United States national anthem prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption The words "No War" are written on the shoes of Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, as he stands for the United States national anthem prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Maryland guard Eric Ayala, second from right, goes up for a basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) drives against Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Maryland guard Fatts Russell reacts with fans after hitting a three-point basket, which gave hime 2,000 career points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez