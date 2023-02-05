X
Rush's 18 lead Youngstown State over Northern Kentucky 74-56

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Brandon Rush's 18 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-56

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush had 18 points in Youngstown State's 74-56 win against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Rush was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill recorded 15 points and was 6-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Sam Vinson led the way for the Norse (15-10, 10-4) with 18 points and two steals. Trey Robinson added 11 points for Northern Kentucky. Trevon Faulkner also had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

