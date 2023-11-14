Rush scores 32 as Youngstown State beats Ohio Christian 99-71

The Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Ohio Christian Trailblazers 99-71 led by Brandon Rush's 32 points
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush's 32 points led Youngstown State over Ohio Christian 99-71 on Monday night.

Rush poured in 10 3-pointers (on 18 attempts) for the Penguins (1-2). D.J. Burns scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Levi Seiler led the way for the Trailblazers with 22 points and two steals. Jimmy Salamone added 18 points and seven rebounds for Ohio Christian. In addition, Chapman Faulkner had nine points.

Youngstown State hosts Utah Tech in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

