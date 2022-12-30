springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rush scores 21, Youngstown State tops Cleveland State 85-71

news
37 minutes ago
Led by Brandon Rush's 21 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 85-71 on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush had 21 points in Youngstown State's 85-71 victory over Cleveland State on Thursday.

Rush also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 16 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Dwayne Cohill shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Vikings (7-7, 2-1) were led by Tristan Enaruna, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Deshon Parker added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland State. Tujautae Williams also put up 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Youngstown State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne while Cleveland State visits Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign sports betting sites gear up for launch
2
Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Cinergy Field in Cincinnati was demolished 20 years ago today
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top