Royals place reliever Hunter Harvey on 15-day injured list with right shoulder injury

Harvey has allowed just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings across six appearances so far for the Royals.

The 30-year-old Harvey, acquired from Washington last July, has spent the last few years dealing with various health issues. He missed time during the late stages of the 2024 season due to a back injury and also had problems with his right elbow and his right arm.

Kansas City recalled right-handed reliever Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha to take Harvey's roster spot. The Royals are scheduled to play in Cleveland on Friday night.

