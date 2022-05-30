springfield-news-sun logo
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Kansas City ace Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians.

The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday's start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs — all on three home runs — in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season.

“Any guy who has been around as long as he has, he kind of know what he feels and knows what most likely will work," manager Mike Matheny said. "We're just trying to get ahead of it right now, just looks like it's going to take a little time.”

A six-time All-Star, Greinke is in his second stint with the Royals, who signed him to a $13 million, one-year contract in March. He's also pitched for Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondback and Houston Astros in 19 seasons.

The Royals, who arrived in Cleveland with the AL's worst record at 16-30, were busy adjusting before the opener.

The club also placed relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock on the injured list, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Triple-A Omaha.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Kyle Isbel was reinstated from the injured list, left-hander Foster Griffin was recalled from Omaha and the Royals selected right-handers Jose Cuas and Arodys Vizcaino from Omaha.

It's a lot for a struggling team.

“Not ideal,” Matheny said. “But fortunately the organization has been very forward thinking in allowing to have the taxi squad members with us and then the schedule working out with off days, so we'll be able to get guys here. Being prepared in case a worst-case scenario happens and we'll just kind of roll with the punches.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

