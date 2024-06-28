Royals meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

The Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (51-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-38, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (5-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -123, Royals +102; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City is 45-38 overall and 28-15 at home. The Royals are 29-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has gone 25-19 in road games and 51-28 overall. The Guardians have a 32-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 50 RBI for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 9-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 15 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

