Royals host the Guardians on 3-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -110, Guardians -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City is 46-38 overall and 29-15 in home games. The Royals have a 23-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland is 51-29 overall and 25-20 in road games. The Guardians have a 32-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Royals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 8-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .235 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.