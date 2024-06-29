Royals hit 4 home runs and send AL-leading Guardians to their 3rd straight loss, 10-3

“We have a great offense and its always great to show it,” Renfroe said. “Our bullpen has been great for us as well.”

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (3-5) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

“I wasn't commanding the zone early on, but I thought I did a good job working around that,” McKenzie said. “Some of those guys were able to put good swings on the pitches when they were ahead of the count. I thought my stuff looked good I just fell behind guys and never gave myself a chance to get ahead of guys.”

Isbel hit his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning, and Freddy Fermin added an RBI in the fifth.

“I thought there was good discipline and good patience when we needed to be,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “And then to continue to expand later in the game was really good.”

José Ramírez hit his 22nd homer of the season, a 436-foot blast in the first inning that gave Cleveland the early lead.

Alec Marsh (6-5) gave up the homer to Ramírez and worked six innings, giving up four hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Over the last 10 games, Royals starting pitchers have a combined 1.98 ERA and have thrown six quality starts.

Kansas City has won four of its last five games. Cleveland dropped its third straight.

“Every series is important for us no matter where we are playing,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “This is a very important series for us and we lost the first two but we've got two more to turn this around.”

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03) for Kansas City on Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

