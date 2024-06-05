Royals-Guardians game ppd. due to thunderstorms in forecast, will be made up as part of August DH

The game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night was postponed due to thunderstorms in the forecast

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night was postponed due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

No rain had fallen at Progressive Field when the game was called off roughly two hours before its 6:40 p.m. start time. The Royals and Guardians had worked out before the tarp was placed on the infield.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 26, starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game start time is 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (4-2, 2.63 ERA) was scheduled to face Guardians right-hander Nick Sandlin (4-0, 2.77 ERA).

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Singer will start the teams' series finale Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Best of Springfield: Nominations start June 17 in this year’s contest
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
$5 million Northridge library project to break ground
5
Cottrel: Clark County Legion post’s Flag Day ceremony tops 5 decades
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top