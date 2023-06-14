X

Royals bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals look to break their eight-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (33-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-49, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (3-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -113, Royals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of eight straight games.

Kansas City has gone 9-25 at home and 18-49 overall. The Royals have gone 5-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati is 16-17 on the road and 33-35 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has a .278 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .220 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
‘Disney’s Newsies Jr.’ headlines as Summer Arts Festival opener
2
Springfield’s biggest Juneteenth events still ahead
3
Clark State’s Sharon Evans receives special achievement award
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top