Royals bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -110, Royals -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati has gone 31-33 at home and 60-63 overall. The Reds have gone 10-21 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has a 68-55 record overall and a 30-30 record on the road. The Royals have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.83.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 21 home runs while slugging .487. TJ Friedl is 9-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 25 home runs while slugging .620. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

