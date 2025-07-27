Royals and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (2-0, 3.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (4-4, 2.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -129, Guardians +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Kansas City has a 51-54 record overall and a 25-27 record in home games. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Cleveland is 52-52 overall and 27-27 in road games. The Guardians have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 15 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .298 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Angel Martinez is 13 for 42 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 7-3, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jac Caglianone: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Loftin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.