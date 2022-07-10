Royals and Guardians meet, winner claims 3-game series

Kansas City is 31-52 overall and 15-26 at home. The Royals have gone 18-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 41-41 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Guardians are 33-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Guardians are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 18 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .235 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 6-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 17 home runs while slugging .589. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.