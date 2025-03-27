Royals and Guardians face off for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -136, Guardians +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals start the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City had an 86-76 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Royals slugged .403 with a .306 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

Cleveland had a 92-69 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season. The Guardians batted .238 as a team in the 2024 season with a .703 OPS.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

