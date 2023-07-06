X

Royals aim to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals come into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of three games in a row

Kansas City Royals (25-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (42-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -209, Royals +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head into the matchup against the Cleveland Guardians after losing three straight games.

Cleveland is 42-44 overall and 21-21 at home. The Guardians have gone 9-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 12-31 record on the road and a 25-62 record overall. The Royals have a 6-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-46 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs while hitting .251 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (wrist), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

