Royal, Bonner rally Ohio State to 60-57 victory over Michigan State

Royal finished 6 of 8 from the floor for the Buckeyes. Gayle totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. Thornton scored 11. Bonner nailed the winner after missing three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc. He scored six.

Malik Hall paced the Spartans (17-11, 9-8) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Walker had 12 points and A.J. Hoggard added nine points and four assists.

Hall had nine points in the first half and Michigan State led 32-22.

Royal scored 10 after halftime on 5-for-5 shooting to provide the spark for Ohio State. The Buckeyes shot 51.7% in the second half (15 for 29) after missing 22 of 29 attempts in the first half and shooting 24.1%.

Ohio State will host Nebraska on Thursday. Michigan State visits Purdue on Saturday.

